Luis Díaz, passionate about Junior: total euphoria with Viera’s goal, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz with the Junior shirt.
Taken from social networks
Luis Díaz with the Junior shirt.
The footballer is in the country while recovering from his injury.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 04:09 PM
louis diaz remains in Colombia during his initial recovery process from his injury. Meanwhile, he has been very aware of Colombian football, specifically his Junior from Barranquilla.
The Liverpool striker lived with emotion the weekend’s game between Pereira and Junior, in an establishment and on a giant screen. The Colombian was with family and friends, according to El Heraldo, in a VIP area of the Coliseo Sport Bar,
In a video that circulates on social networks, Díaz is seen vibrating with the goalkeeper’s goal Sebastian Vierawhich was the tie 3-3.
Díaz, wearing a Junior shirt, exploded with euphoria and shouted the goal furiously. “Get it out, get it out, get it out, come on,” he yelled.
Unfortunately for him, Junior ended up losing the match towards the end, and Viera was expelled.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 04:09 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #passionate #Junior #total #euphoria #Vieras #goal #video
Leave a Reply