Monday, November 7, 2022
Luis Díaz, passionate about Junior: total euphoria with Viera’s goal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz with the Junior shirt.

Photo:

Taken from social networks

Luis Díaz with the Junior shirt.

The footballer is in the country while recovering from his injury.

louis diaz remains in Colombia during his initial recovery process from his injury. Meanwhile, he has been very aware of Colombian football, specifically his Junior from Barranquilla.

The Liverpool striker lived with emotion the weekend’s game between Pereira and Junior, in an establishment and on a giant screen. The Colombian was with family and friends, according to El Heraldo, in a VIP area of ​​the Coliseo Sport Bar,

In a video that circulates on social networks, Díaz is seen vibrating with the goalkeeper’s goal Sebastian Vierawhich was the tie 3-3.

Díaz, wearing a Junior shirt, exploded with euphoria and shouted the goal furiously. “Get it out, get it out, get it out, come on,” he yelled.

Unfortunately for him, Junior ended up losing the match towards the end, and Viera was expelled.

