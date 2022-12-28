“I thought we had won,” Doncic later said of the wild scene, “then I saw that it was a draw and just thought ‘uff’.” But the heroic deed was not in vain. Dallas, nine points down with 34 seconds left (103-112), made it clear in the extra five minutes. Doncic provided seven out of eleven points in extra time. According to ESPN statistics, after 13,884 losses, an NBA team that was at least nine points behind with 35 seconds to go won for the first time.