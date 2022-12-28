What is Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan?

Zelensky first announced his peace formula at a G20 summit in November.

The plan calls for:

Radiation and nuclear safety, with a focus on restoring security around Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhya in Ukraine, which is currently under Russian control.

Food security, including the protection and guarantee of Ukrainian grain exports to the poorest countries in the world.

Energy security, focusing on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, in addition to helping Ukraine repair and rehabilitate the electricity infrastructure, about half of which was damaged by the Russian attacks.

The release of all prisoners and deportees, including prisoners of war and children who have been deported to Russia.

Restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia’s assertion of it under the United Nations Charter, in a clause that Zelensky said was “non-negotiable”.

Withdrawing Russian forces, stopping hostilities, and restoring the borders between Ukraine and Russia to their previous state.

Justice, including the establishment of a special tribunal to hold war criminals accountable from Russia.

Preventing the destruction of the natural environment and the need to protect the environment by focusing on demining and repairing water treatment facilities.

Preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security structure in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine.

Confirmation of the end of the war by signing a document from all concerned parties.

What is Zelensky’s proposal for a global peace summit?

In December, Zelensky urged leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations to endorse his idea of ​​holding a global peace summit in the winter focusing on the peace plan “in its entirety or on some specific points in particular”.

What is the world’s reaction to the plan?

Russia rejected Zelensky’s peace proposals this month and Moscow confirmed on Tuesday that it would not give up any territory it seized by force, which now makes up about a fifth of Ukraine and says it has already annexed.

Zelensky made strenuous diplomatic efforts to present his plan to world leaders, including Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country currently chairs the G20.

The West’s military support for Ukraine reached billions of dollars, led by Washington, and countries also rushed to help it remove mines and repair the electricity infrastructure.

But reactions to Zelensky’s peace plan and his proposal to hold a peace summit were more cautious.