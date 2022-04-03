You want a nice one free game to spend the rest of Sunday with? Then look no further and run to play the remake of Nebulus developed by independent author carlc82743 for the virtual console Pico-8 and playable safely via browser.

For those unfamiliar with Nebulus is a game from the second half of the 80s, made by John M Phillips for Commodore 64, then ported to a multitude of systems. The protagonist is Pogo, a strange bipedal creature who has to climb giant towers built in the ocean to destroy them. At the time, the graphic effect of rotation of the towers made a sensation, truly avant-garde, especially for 8-bit systems.

Nebulus via browser

As already mentioned, you can play Nebulus in Pico-8 from a browser, or download the virtual cartridge (from the same page linked above) and launch it in the development kit of the virtual console.

The author is also keen to point out that his is a simple tribute and that he does not gain anything from its realization. If you want to play the original Nebulus in a completely legal way you can do it on the Antstream vintage cloud gaming platform, which we have talked about several times, or on a TheC64 (mini or maxi that is), where it is pre-installed.