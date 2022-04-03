Marc Marquez sitting on the sofa, at home, in front of the TV and the other drivers on the track to do battle. This scene, unfortunately for the eight-time Spanish world champion, has repeated itself very often over the past two years. On the eve of this year, the same Honda home champion had made it clear that he wanted to aim for the battle for the world title, having managed to complete the entire pre-season phase without problems and having closed the first race of the year, in Qatar, with a good fifth position. In Indonesia, on the other hand, # 93 fell repeatedly: four slips with the last one that knocked him out, preventing him from taking part in the Mandalika race and above all making the vision problems.

So here comes for the eight world champion face new stop: no race at Termas de Rio Hondo and almost certainly no race in Austin, his favorite hunting ground. The return to the track, perhaps, will take place in Europe. Portimao or Jerez are the two tracks indicated for the possible return to the race of the Cervera phenomenon. Those who are struggling to deal with Marquez’s more or less great possibilities of fighting for the championship having missed three GPs, however, are directly answered by the Spanish rider’s technical chief. Santi Hernández. During an interview with the site AS in fact, it was he who invited Marquez himself to calm down, to avoid further compromising his health.

“To be honest, right now the world championship is not the most important thing for me. The most important thing is for Marc to come back, which is what our whole group wants. I’m just thinking about his returnor – explained Santi Hernandez – and then, once I’m here, enjoying every race. And if we have the chance to fight for the world championship, we will. Right now, to be honest, I’m not doing the math. He has to stay calm, recover and not worry about what happens by title if he returns to Austin or Jerez. He has to think about himself, to get back in shape and do what he likes, which is to ride a motorcycle. We have to work to have fun and to be in the lead. If the results allow us to fight for the championship, then we will fight for this, which is what we are here for “.