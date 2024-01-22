Dubai (Etihad)

Nibras International School, affiliated with the International Schools Partnership, was honored for the second time by Al Jalila Foundation, as a major supporter of the “Pink October” breast cancer awareness campaign.

Parents, students and school staff actively participated in a wide range of activities, raising more than 19,000 dirhams to support Al Jalila Foundation’s Breast Cancer Programme, which focuses on enhancing awareness, education, medical research and related treatments.

On this occasion, the school, located in Dubai Investment Park, hosted a special event that lasted for two days, and Amina Saleem, the school counselor and advisor to the secondary school student council, expressed her happiness at the success of the “Pink October” campaign.

In appreciation of their efforts and commitment to supporting this noble cause, Al Jalila Foundation invited representatives of student council groups and final year students at Nebras International School to its centre. The students presented a check and witnessed the school's name being engraved on the wall for the second year in a row.