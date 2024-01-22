with videoInter has won the Italian Super Cup for the third time in club history. The Milanese cup winner, where Stefan de Vrij had a starting place, defeated reigning national champion Napoli in injury time. The match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ended 0-1. Denzel Dumfries and Davy Klaassen stayed on the bench for ninety minutes.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22-01-24, 23:11
