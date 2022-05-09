Through its social networks, the BBC announced who will be the new actor who will give life to Doctor Who. This is Ncuti Gatwa whom we know for his role as Eric Effiong in sex education. The actor will replace Jodie Whittaker as the eponymous traveler of time and space.

The current showrunner of Doctor Who welcomed him to Ncuti with a message. ‘The future is here and it is Ncuti. Sometimes the talent is so bright and daring that I can only stand in awe and thank my luck. We loved Ncuti, he seized the Doctor and took the keys to the TARDIS in seconds‘.

For its part, Ncuti Gatwa He said he is very excited to join this iconic show in the role of its new protagonist. According to him, the team gave him a very warm welcome, so he will do his best with his interpretation. He also added that he knows that Doctor Who is a very important show for many people, including him, so they will not be disappointed..

Source: BBC

It has not yet been revealed when Jodie Whittaker will change to Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. However, its showrunner told fans to stay tuned and that a 2023 full of surprises awaits them. Along with this, he predicted that an ‘epic ending’ awaits the current doctor.

The choice of Ncuti Gatwa like the new Doctor Who It is a historic moment for the long-running series. This would mark the first time that an actor of African descent has been chosen to bring him to life, which could open many the spectrum for future incarnations of him.

New Doctor Who actor is also a rising talent

Ncuti Gatwa he has relatively few works in his repertoire. However she is making her mark in the world of acting. His beloved role in sex education It earned him the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor on Television.. In addition to that he had three nominations for best male role in a comedy.

Source: Netflix

With these credentials it seems that Doctor Who remains in good hands, after the era of Jodie Whittaker. Now it only remains to wait to see when this transition will occur, which will possibly take place until next year. What did you think of the choice of the new doctor? Tell us in the comments.

