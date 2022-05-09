After two videos were released showing a incident in it International Airport From Mexico City (AICM), the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SITC) spoke about it.

The incident It was about an air traffic controller who gives the order to land on one of the runways of the AICMwhere there was another aircraft. A few meters from being close to the ground, she had to fly again in order to avoid a collision.

Given this, Miguel Angel Valeroaviator pilot and sector specialist, pointed out that these situations are classified as “serious”.

For its part, the SICT maintains a permanent work table with international and national aeronautical actors, in order to work to strengthen and continuously improve safety in thel Valley of Mexico Airspace.

Meanwhile, there is another video where the moment in which the pilot of the aircraft is about to land and return to the air.

Commitment

Likewise, the SICT endorses the total commitment with the Aeronautic sector to continuously strengthen and improve safety in the Eair space of the Mexico’s valley.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Transportation of the SICT notified that authorities of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), they applied the research protocols arranged by national and international aeronautical regulations in the face of the approach incident, recorded last Saturday night, May 7 at the AICM.

Rogelio Jimenez PonsUndersecretary of Transportation, informed that in order to contribute to the clarification of the case, the resignation of Victor Hernandez Sandovaltitle of SENEAM.

Jimenez Pons specified that the aircraft involved in the incident are N545VL of Airbus A320which was going to take off to Guatemala, as well as the aircraft that entered runway 05, XA-VRV of Airbus A320, coming from Mazatlán, Sinaloa.