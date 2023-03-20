Saying goodbye to a loved one is not easy, even more so when they had promised eternal love, for this reason, a girl after leaving a relationship, and suffering enough, decided to turn the page and organize a party to return to her bachelorhood.

With mezcal in hand, cake and incomparable dance, a girl enjoyed of his special moment, feeling free, due to who came out of a relationship that she wasn’t healthy and was making her feel bad.

It was through the social network of Twitter, where the account ‘@therealyahnee’, shared a striking clip and image, in which it added the description “The welcome party back to the streets was a complete success.”

According to the Digital Report 2022, that the social network based on microblogging, which was born in 2006 with the aim of sharing messages and stories, and that in April 2022, the billionaire Elon Musk bought it for 44,000 million dollars, was bought by Twitter maintains 486 million active users.

Precisely thanks to said digital platform, the story of the girl identified as Yahnee, who celebrated her singleness accompanied by her closest friends, was released.

While in the video he was seen with a cup in hand of mezcalhe enjoyed the music, and in the photograph was a cake he bought, which reads, “Welcome back to the street.”

Before the scene, some applauded that the woman celebrated, as that would help her mental health, and they thanked that she is not alone in these difficult times.