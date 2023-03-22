This Tuesday the atlanta hawks they managed to return to the path of triumph, by categorically imposing themselves on the Detroit Pistons by final score of 107-129, in a duel played at the State Farm Arena.

The Hawks were led by their star point guard, bring youngwho shone with a double-double in which he added 30 points with 12 assists, followed by another double-double of Clint Capelawho contributed 12 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Atlanta is doing its best to at least stay in the play-in zone to aspire to get into the postseason, being 3 games away from sixth place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, the last place for direct playoff qualification.

aimless pistons

Once again, the Detroit Pistons They are about to complete a season to forget, adding their fourth setback in a row, being in the last position in the East, already eliminated from contention for playing the playoffs, with a record of 16 wins and 57 losses.

Marvin Bagley was the standout for Detroit, with 31 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, while third-year guard Killian Hayes chipped in with 21 points and 6 assists for the Pistons.

The next commitment for the Pistons will be on Friday, March 24, against the Toronto Raptors, and for the Hawks tomorrow in an attractive duel against the Minnesota Timberwolves.