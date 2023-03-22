will be the next Saturday March 25 when the Saturday League Third Force Baseball Domingo “Mingo” Vazquez official start to the activity of the 2023 campaign in which a total of eleven powerful squads.

The foregoing was reported in the ordinary weekly session of the circuit held this Tuesday, March 21, headed by the same permanent honoree Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez and the head of the circuit Christian López accompanied by the rest of the members of the board of directors.

“He congratulated you for being an important part of the achievements of this league, which in 2023 celebrates its first 17 years of life, I thank you as managers of your teams, as well as the league’s board of directors and all the presidents that this league has had in its history”, commented in his participation “Mingo” Vázquez.

The preparations.

The third force circuit begins its first series on Saturday March 25, but the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday April 15 with the participation of the teams Union City Hall, Hortitec, Prepa IMA-Mi Carnicería, Engineers, Ejido Benito Juárez-Deportivo Mingo Vázquez, Tecnológico, Fugramex, Lencho Clutch and Brake Workshop and the Tacos champions El Zurdo.