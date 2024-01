Utah had lost its previous three games.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz have beaten Washington Wizards, one of the weakest teams in the series, with a score of 123–108.

Utah's point guard is the team's Finnish star Lauri Markkanen, who bagged 29 points. In addition, the native of Jyväskylä grabbed seven rebounds, six of them on the defensive end.

Utah had lost its previous three games.