A great game was the one that took place in the Fiserv Forumhouse of the Milwaukee Buckswho could not avoid the comeback of the Philadelphia 76erswho recovered from a deficit that came to be 18 points apart.

With a score of 133-130, the Sixers put an end to a streak of 16 consecutive NBA victories for Milwaukee, who had not lost since January 21 against the cleveland cavaliers.

It was hand in hand with his offensive trident, that those led by Doc Rivers achieved a huge victory, led by James Hardenwho finished with 38 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, while Joel Embiid added 31 points and 10 assists.

well supported

Completing Philadelphia’s trident, Tyrese Maxey, third-season guard, also contributed 26 points, standing out for the starting five, while from the substitute bench, Georges Niang contributed 16 points, making 5 of 6 on three-pointers.

The result keeps the Sixers in third place in the Eastern Conferencewith a record of 41 wins and 22 losses, while the Bucks remain in first place with a record of 45 wins and 17 losses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He stood out for the Bucks with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by 26 points from both Jrue Holiday and Brook López, and 20 more from Grayson Allen.