The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the Mexico City alerted about the high temperatures that are forecast during the afternoon of this Sunday, March 5, due to this situation, it activated the yellow alert.

The agency warned that the municipalities in Yellow Alert are Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranzabecause the temperature increase will reach from 28° to 30° Celsius.

What are the recommendations?

The recommendations for this climate change are to use a minimum FPS 15 sunscreen, as well as to avoid eating on public roads, since food decomposes quickly, and to opt for fresh foods, fruits and vegetables.

Try not to be exposed to the sun for a long time, as well as wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, a hat, or a cap.

We recommend you read:

Do not carry out intense physical activities under the sun, hydrate yourself with water on time even if you are not thirsty, as well as avoid consuming alcoholic beverages.

Avoid staying in a vehicle with the doors closed, or leaving babies, girls, boys, the elderly or people with disabilities in a car in the sun.

We recommend you read:

The agency plans that the duration of the heat will be tomorrow in a schedule from 2 to 5 in the afternoonIf necessary, the SGIRPC leaves its number in case of any report or emergency 911 or 5556832222.

Take care of your pet from a heat stroke

Remember that pets also feel the increase in temperature, so you should leave them in a place with sufficient ventilation.

Make sure they always have water available, do not leave them outdoors or take them for a walk on the asphalt, since they can get hurt on the hot ground.