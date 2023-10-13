Games company owns franchises such as “Call of Duty”; deal was closed after approval from the British regulatory body

After almost 2 years of negotiations, Microsoft has officially completed the acquisition of the game distributor Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion after authorization from the CMA –British regulatory agency– this Friday (13.Oct.2023). Here’s the complete of the advertisement (PDF – 547 kB).

Blizzard owns franchises like “Call of Duty”, “World of Warcraft” It is “Candy Crush”. With the merger, the big tech could become the 3rd largest gaming company in the world by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

In July, Microsoft extended the acquisition deadline to October 18 in order to avoid paying a $3 billion termination fee to Activision while negotiating with the CMA.

The purchase had already been approved by the regulatory bodies of European Union and of U.S. However, it remained pending in the United Kingdom, which issued, in April, a provisional order prohibiting Microsoft from completing the acquisition.

According to the British regulatory body, the merger between the two companies, in the initial terms, would harm competition and consumers and that is why purchase authorization had been denied.

To complete the purchase and obtain authorization, Microsoft allowed Activision’s cloud streaming rights to be sold to Ubisoft Entertainment, avoiding a possible monopoly on the part of Activision. big tech.