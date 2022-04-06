What was seen to come for weeks has finally materialized, since Los Angeles Lakers have been left without access to playoffs of the NBA, after losing against the phoenix suns.

In this way one of the biggest failures of the basketball professional, since the Angelenos have not even managed to access the play in, implementing a mini tournament that gives extra opportunities to the teams in the ninth and tenth position.

Previously, they accessed the playoffs from the first to the eighth best ranked in each Conference, East and West, until 2 years ago it was implemented during the bubble in Orlando the play in.

With this new format, the first to the sixth classified go directly to the postseason, while the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth will compete for the seventh and eighth place playing among themselves in the so-called play in.

resounding failure

That said, the Lakers didn’t even manage to qualify for the play in, remaining in eleventh position in the West, with a record of 31 wins and 48 losses, that is, 17 games under .500.

The way to close the campaign for the Lakers was disastrous, with Anthony Davis just returning for the last regular role games, after missing more than a month due to an ankle injury, while LeBron James missed the last 2 games, including Phoenix, precisely due to another ankle injury, giving his team less opportunity .

The 17-time champions have 3 matches remaining on their schedule, the next against Golden State Warriorsthen against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and finally, the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have a 6-game losing streak in a row, and have left one of the worst seasons in franchise history, especially because of the accumulated talent on the roster, with players like LeBron, Davis, Russell WestbrookCarmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard.