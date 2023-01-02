At 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the Sacramento Kings visit the Memphis Grizzliesin a duel of contending teams of the western conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

On the part of the Kings, they will look for what could be their third victory in a row, being fifth in the West, with a mark of 19 wins and 15 losses, while the Grizzlies are third with a record of 22-13.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season, with both teams splitting results, with the Grizzlies winning the first of these meetings on October 27, and the Kings on November 22.

figures to follow

Starting for the visitors, Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento’s star center, has been playing his best basketball, even with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Sabonis accumulates 12 consecutive games with more than 10 rebounds, with 9 of them scoring 20 or more points, being without a doubt the figure to watch, with overall averages of 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, league leader, 6.7 assists, aiming to his third All Star selection.

Ja Morant, star point guard for the Grizzlies. Photo: AFP

The Memphis franchise player is none other than the spectacular point guard, Ja Morantwho was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time last season, and today is on his way to his second selection in a row.

Morant has become one of the best point guards and players in the NBA, averaging 27 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.1 assists, both personal bests, the absolute leader of the Grizzlies.