With five months to go before the governments of twelve Autonomous Communities (all except Andalusia, Catalonia, Galicia, the Basque Country and Castilla y León) are decided, of Ceuta and Melilla and of 8,112 municipalities, the swords are already raised between PSOE and PP . In Ferraz and Genoa they perceive the elections as a first round of the general elections and that idea was permeated in the traditional regional speeches that the regional presidents deliver on New Year’s Eve.

Beyond the good wishes, the mentions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine or the economic situation, coinciding in all the interventions, the grounds for the recent suppression of the crimes of embezzlement and sedition and the intervention of the Constitutional Court to curb the Senate the renewal of the guarantee body itself unleashed – between the lines – disparate interpretations among the regional leaders.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, used the issue as a battering ram against the government of Pedro Sánchez. The baroness of the PP is playing to reissue the Madrid presidency and on Saturday she paraphrased Felipe VI in her Christmas Eve speech by stating that “a divided or confronted country or society does not advance.” He then went further and pointed out that “throughout these more than forty years we have given ourselves a model of freedom based on counterweights, on the disparity of criteria, on plurality, on dissent and consensus, on discussion and covenant. Each one from their point of view, but always with common objectives: comply with the rules made together and seek the best for Spain. In this way, she blamed “the confessed enemies of Spain” for “deciding on the territorial integrity of the country.”

Defense of the Constitution



The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco defended the Magna Carta as “a legacy that today more than ever we must preserve and defend as a guarantee of our coexistence in democracy.” An idea shared by his party partner, Fernando López Miras from Murcia, who assured that his fellow citizens “want strong democratic institutions that guarantee the rule of law and, as the King recently stated, we are concerned about those behaviors that erode our model constitutional coexistence. For his part, the successor to Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the head of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, appealed to the Government to increase state investments in Galicia: “The only thing missing is for the central government, which has the keys to the distribution, to open them.”

The socialist barons, on the other hand, made this reading internally, looking askance at the possible consequences in the May elections of recent government movements. The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, who has been very critical of Sánchez on more than one occasion, showed his “concern” about the “frontism” and the “erosion” of the institutions and appealed to self-criticism in the face of “the lack of understanding of the moderate parties”, because it has as a result, he affirmed, that the governability of the country depends more and more “on extremists, radicals and independentists who only aspire to break Spain and end the Constitution”. Along the same lines, the Castilian Manchego leader, Emiliano García-Page, defended “political stability” that, in his opinion, reigns in his community as opposed to “what is being experienced in other places.” The heads of the Extremaduran executive, Guillermo Fernández Vara; from the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol; from the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig; and from Navarra, María Chitivte, instead held a speech focused on the economic situation of their respective regions. While the president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, assured that, despite being an election year, his government is not going to use “electoral artifices.”

The lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, insisted on the “permanent commitment” of his government to “weave agreements” to achieve “a better present and future” while acknowledging that “it is not always” “right.” While the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, who gave his New Year’s speech on December 26, insisted on setting 2023 as the year “to lay the foundations for a referendum” on independence.