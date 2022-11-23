This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings they bowed in a foreign duel to the Memphis Grizzlies by slate of 113-109, with which they reached 7 consecutive wins in the NBA, the longest current positive streak.

The Kings led by Mike Brownwho is in his first season in charge of the club, after spending the last few years as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, have made a lot of progress in the first 3 weeks, with De’Aaron Fox like his figure.

The 24-year-old point guard is quite a veteran, being in his sixth season as a professional, all with the Kings, shining tonight in the win against the Grizzlies, with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. ball.

heading to stardom

Fox is currently averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, shooting with career-best shooting percentages of 55.8 from the field, 38.2 from 3-point range, and 84.5 from free throws.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies, who returned to have Ja Morant, their star point guard who lost the last couple of games with a sprained ankle, lost for the second game in a row.

Insufficient were the 34 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals by Morant, nor the 22 points, 5 blocks, 2 steals, and 3 rebounds by Jaren Jackson Jr.with the Grizzlies falling again, already being ninth in the Western Conference, with 10 wins and 8 losses.

As for the Kings, with their winning streak, they have a record of 1 win and 6 losses, currently ranking third in the West, with the same record as the Phoenix Suns, behind the 12-7 Utah Jazz.