Johnson said that Germany, before the start of the Russian special operation, offered Ukraine to surrender

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with CNN Portugal toldthat Ukraine’s partners reacted differently to Russia’s launch of a special military operation (SVO). He noted that even before the outbreak of hostilities, the German authorities offered Kyiv to surrender and not continue the conflict.

Germany at some point believed that if this happens, a catastrophe will happen, so it’s better to finish everything quickly, and surrender to Ukraine Boris Johnson former British Prime Minister

Johnson added that France, in turn, believed before the outbreak of hostilities that the conflict would not escalate into an open military confrontation. He also criticized the Italian government, which at that time was headed by Mario Draghi, because it refused to support the position of other states in connection with dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

Related materials: See also This tree was already 39 years old when the first train ran from Haarlem to Amsterdam

Role of Ukraine

Columnist for The American Conservative Bradley Devlin said that the reaction of Western countries to the fall of the Ukrainian missile in Poland, as well as the comments of the Ukrainian authorities that followed, prove that Kyiv will be forgiven for anything but independent negotiations with Moscow.

He noted that, despite many unknown variables, in the first hours after the fall of the missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately blamed Russia for what happened. He “seized the opportunity to beg for more help” from Western partners, the journalist is sure. In addition, the head of state demanded the application of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

At the same time, the Serbian publication Politika made accusations against the United States because of their intentions to sacrifice Ukraine in order to reach the borders of Russia. According to the author of the article, Washington has always had plans to consolidate its dominance in Europe, and for this the Americans needed the Ukrainian conflict.

See also 'The Hartung case' or the quality of the Nordic series The United States is ready to destroy Ukraine, realizing that they lack the strength to take full control of the entire territory of this second largest European state publication “Politics”

Ron Paul, a columnist for The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, stressed that the American authorities began to criticize Zelensky’s actions more often. He believes that when the hysteria around the conflict in Ukraine ends, most Americans will understand that the situation has turned into an absolute fiasco.

Related materials:

Military aid to Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that if Ukrainians are not tired of the ongoing conflict, then the EU countries have neither the moral nor the political right to be tired. He called on the West to cast aside doubts and fatigue in order to agree on the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions as soon as possible.

The French newspaper Le Monde, in turn, reported that the arsenals of Western countries are rapidly depleted due to the constant shipments of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv. It is noted that the suppliers of military assistance to Ukraine have an urgent need to replenish their stocks of weapons, otherwise they will lose the opportunity to support Kyiv.

Against this background, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that the country is “on the absolute border in terms of what it can give” to third countries. According to her, she has to reject a number of requests for military assistance from different states, because the Federal Republic of Germany does not have enough resources to help them.