Without already 6 wins in a row for the boston celticswho ran over the minnesota timberwolves NBA Sunday night by 112-134, thanks to the stars of the team, Jayson Tatumand Jaylene Brown.

Tatum, 24, had 34 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, a block and a steal, while Brown added 31 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

From the bench of substitutes it is worth highlighting Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, with 15 and 11 points respectively for the Celtics, who have taken first place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 47 wins and 28 losses.

they fall short

Minnesota went from having a 4 win streak in a row, to having lost 3 of the last 4 games in the league, although they remain in seventh place in the Western Conference, with which they will seek their pass to the postseason through the play in .

Second-year shooting guard, Anthony Edwards, was the highlight for the T-Wolves with 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while franchise figure, Karl Anthony Towns, he had a discreet night, with 19 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Interestingly, the next game for both the Celtics and Timberwolves will be against the Toronto Raptors, with Boston facing the Canadian team on March 28, while the T-Wolves will play until March 30.