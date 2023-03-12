Los Angeles Clippers They achieved their third consecutive victory in the NBA, after beating the new york knicks at the Crypto.com Arena, with an outstanding performance by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard was the game’s top scorer with 38 points, while George added 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, falling just a couple of rebounds and layups away from recording a triple-double.

However, the note went to Russell Westbrook, who despite registering 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, was enough for him to make history again in his brilliant NBA career.

Historical

Russell Westbrook passed Isiah Thomas for ninth all-time in assists, reaching 9,000 assists and 62 passes to the basket in his 15 years as a professional court player in the league.

The 34-year-old guard is one of 3 players who belong to the top 10 in assists, chris paul of the Phoenix Suns being third of all time with 11 thousand 380, Lebron James of the Lakers fourth with 10 thousand 371.

The Clippers with the win remain in fifth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 36 wins and 33 losses, while the Knicks, who lost for the third game in a row, are sixth in the East with a record of 39 wins and 30 losses.