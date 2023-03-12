Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper quoted security sources as saying that the investigation authorities listened to the statements of the hotel management and found that a cleaning lady was the first to discover the incident. She suspected the matter and told the administration, which used “Master Kai” and opened the room to find the three corpses.

The examination revealed the presence of the body of a 45-year-old from Madagascar, fully clothed and hanging on a gallows that he had prepared on the door of the room’s bathroom.

The bodies of two children, 8 and 5 years old, were found inside the bathtub in the bathroom of the same room, and it was found that the father put them to sleep and then drowned them in the bathtub before committing suicide by hanging himself.

According to preliminary investigations, the father confessed in a letter he left to killing his two children before committing suicide in retaliation against his wife for his constant suspicion of her.