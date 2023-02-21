Just over 10 days ago los angeles lakers transferred to Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, on the deadline to make transfers in the NBA, thus acquiring through a movement between 3 teams to D’Angelo RussellMalik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Davon Reed.

In this way, Westbrook’s stay of a season and a half with the Lakers concluded, signing an experiment that failed, joining Lebron Jamesand Anthony Davis, a ‘trident’ who could never find his expected chemistry, much less the desired results.

However, Westbrook, who was transferred to the Jazz, is currently negotiating the purchase of his contract, for which he will become a free agent in the following hours, and to the surprise of many, he would remain in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook, a one-time regular season MVP and 9-time All-Star, is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers’ neighboring team, with both clubs playing in the Crypto .com Sand.

Since a few days Paul Georgeone of the Clippers’ franchise players along with Kawhi Leonardexpressed his wish that Westbrook once he was free to sign with any team, would join them in their attempt to bolster the point guard position, something that would eventually happen, plus Russell hails from Long Beach, California.

In 52 games for the Lakers this season, Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds, one steal, 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 from 3-point range, and 65.5 from free throws.

Today, the Lakers, the team that let Westbrook go, are outside the play-in zone, with a record of 27 wins and 32 losses in thirteenth place in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are fourth with 33 wins. and 28 losses, in the fourth position in the West, in the direct qualifying zone for the playoffs.