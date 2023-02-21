The earthquakes caused serious damage to more than 50,000 buildings in the affected provinces, which urgently need to be demolished to prevent new tragedies, according to the Turkish Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change.

The direct costs of destroying physical structures in Turkey from the devastating earthquake could be as high as US$25 billion, according to JPMorgan since the affected areas represent 9% of the Gross Domestic Product, and where 15% of the population lives.

For his part, Environment Minister Murat Kurum declared that 50,576 buildings in 11 provinces affected by the earthquake “need to be demolished urgently.”

“A team of 7,100 people has carried out the damage assessment work. A total of 387,346 buildings have been examined. According to our results so far, there are 50,576 buildings in urgent need of demolition. Another 279,655 buildings are slightly damaged or not damaged. We will quickly demolish the dilapidated houses and build safe homes,” Kurum declared on Twitter.

Some 130 people were injured in the opposition areas of northwestern Syria due to a new 6.4-magnitude earthquake registered in Turkey, two weeks after the earthquakes that devastated several areas of the Arab country, the White Helmets rescue group reported. .

The new tremor injured more than 130 people, ranging from broken bones to fainting, and triggered some partial landslides in opposition-held areas of the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, according to the White Helmets in their Twitter account. Twitter.

“Our teams are working to transfer the wounded to hospitals, inspect the affected areas and clear the rubble to reopen the roads to pedestrians and ambulances,” explained the rescuers, active in Syrian rebel strongholds.

The total death toll in Syria from the initial earthquake two weeks ago stands at 3,688 and the number of injured at more than 14,700, although the main sources in the different territories have stopped updating their figures frequently and others offer considerably higher counts. superiors.

On February 6, a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks struck southern and central Turkey, as well as northern and western Syria, causing widespread damage and more than 41,000 deaths as of Friday.

with Reuters