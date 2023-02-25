In the 95-91 victory of the toronto raptors Over the Detroit Pistons, Pascal Siakam He did a bit of everything, filling the stat sheet with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

This was the third win in a row for the Canadian franchise, with which it remains in ninth place in the overall table of the Eastern Conference of the NBA, with a mark of 30 wins and 31 losses.

Gary Trent Jr. he was the second best scorer for the Raptors with 19 points, as well as giving 4 assists and 2 steals, followed by Scottie Barnes, who added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

aimless detroit

On the other hand, Detroit has lost for the fourth consecutive game, despite the enormous performance of Marvin Bagley, who registered 21 points with 18 rebounds, 11 of them offensive, all this from the substitute bench.

As for the Pistons’ starters, the rookie point guard posted a double-double of 10 points with 10 assists, and the third-year center, james wisemanadded a double-double of his part of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pistons are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 15 wins and 46 losses, which is the penultimate worst record in the entire league, only better than the 14-46 record of the San Antonio Spurs, and the 13-46 record of the Houston Rockets, both from the West.