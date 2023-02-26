Football | The whiners found America in droves – “The circles are simply bigger”

The North American MLS is attracting tough players from Europe at an ever younger age. The five Finns in the league are good examples of that.

Named ones cooling series for Europeans. The last paycheck of the fading stars.

Such a reputation has marked the North American soccer league for a long time.

It’s time to revise the ossified notions. The series starting this weekend attracts tough players from Europe even at a younger age.

“MLS has developed tremendously,” he says Leo Vaisänen25, who joined the Texas team Austin FC this season.

“It hasn’t happened in an instant. Money has been pumped in and facilities have been built, there are an awful lot of resources. It’s not anymore retirement league [eläköitymisliiga].”

Leo Väisänen, the top scorer of the Finnish national team, fought against the French striker Karim Benzema in the World Cup qualifying match in Lyon in September 2021.

in North America an exhaustingly long list of absolute world stars of the past decades has played: David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Poop, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Didier Drogba, Bastian Schweinsteiger… Few football fans remember that all of them went behind the bat. But all of them didn’t go there until they were well over thirty.

Now the look of the league is completely different. There are not many similar superstars who have passed their prime. Instead, there are plenty of younger quality players.

Finland national team top scorer Väisänen says that a couple of clubs in Europe also showed interest in him, but he thought the most attractive option was Austin, who paid Swedish Elfsborg 1.8 million euros for him.

“This is becoming a popular series for Europeans. The gang clearly wants to come here earlier, and that makes the level tougher.”

Väisänen mentions the Spanish as examples Riqui Puig’s23, who moved from FC Barcelona to the Los Angeles Galaxy last summer, and the recent world champion Thiago Almadan21, who Atlanta United acquired from Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield midway through the World Cup for $16 million, an MLS record.

“There would hardly be names like that if this didn’t start to be a tough series,” Väisänen reflects.

Of course, the league’s salary kings are more experienced international stars. Italy’s second EC heroes of the summer Lorenzo Insigne31, and Federico Bernardeschi, 29, have been playing since last season in Toronto. A Swiss-Savonian known for Bayern Munich and Liverpool, among others Xherdan Shaqiri31, is in his second season representing the Chicago Fire.

Even so, they have already left the Atlantic at a stage where they probably still have many good playing years left.

The most famous Finns who played in MLS probably Teemu Tainio (NY Red Bulls 2011–2012) and Mika Väyrynen (LA Galaxy 2015). They went there only after they had already made great careers on European courts, in their thirties.

Instead, all five current Finnish players in the MLS have arrived in the league at the latest in a footballer’s prime, which is usually defined as a few years before the 30th birthday.

of Montreal Lassi Lappalainen24, and Minnesota United’s Robin Lod29, have played in the league since the 2019 season and Inter Miami Robert Taylor28, from last season.

CF Montréal forward Lassi Lappalainen prepared for a sideline throw against New York City in a home game in Canada last July.

Robin Lod (R) celebrates Minnesota United’s goal with Franco Fragapane during last August’s home game against Austin.

Väisänen’s teammate Alexander Ring, 31, has had the best Finnish career in the United States and is now starting his seventh season there. He spent the first four in the ranks of New York City, and today he is the captain of Austin.

Midfielder Ring may have been forgotten by many Huuhkajie supporters, as he retired from the national team already in 2017. Although the circles of Finnish top football are relatively small, Väisänen had not even met Ring before his move to Austin.

Of course, he asked this and other MLS players he knows beforehand about Austin, who is only entering his third season in the league. After a modest opening season, it made it all the way to the semifinals last year (an MLS season culminates in a one-part playoff).

“A sweet, growing city and an ambitious club. The stadium there is always full and there was a huge boom for at least the first couple of years,” Väisänen says of what he heard.

of the MLS in addition to attraction, the two-way nature of transfers is essential for the success of the league. MLS not only attracts young Europeans, but also develops even more young people from the American continent who are eligible for the big European leagues. It means that money is not only spent in top North American soccer, but also earned.

For example, the Colombian pier just left the Chicago Fire Jhon Durán19, to Aston Villa for almost 17 million euros and is an American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, to Chelsea for nine million euros. FC Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, bought the right Pak of the Mexican national team Julián Araujo21, for six million euros from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

There have been several other transfers of several million euros from North America to Europe this winter.

Finland the national team’s Robert Taylor has played since last season for perhaps the most interesting MLS team in Inter Miami.

Quality magazine The Times news During the World Cup Lionel Messi’s to be very close to a transfer to Inter Miami. It didn’t happen – at least not yet.

“It would be a dream to play with him,” admits Taylor.

“The will to win and the professionalism of the organization come out already from the rumors – that you can even think of acquiring Messi.”

The owner and chairman of Inter Miami is English legend David Beckham.

“I’ve been able to talk about things with him. A really down-to-earth person,” says Taylor.

The head coach is Phil NevilleBeckham’s teammate from Manchester United’s golden generation of the 1990s.

“He is really good with people, cultivates British humor and keeps the booth under control. Everyone respects him very much.”

The Finn has become Neville’s trusted player partly because he can play in so many positions: on the left side or on the wing or in midfield.

Of course, the team aims for the championship. According to Taylor, the interim goal is home advantage for the playoffs. Last season, Inter Miami had to start away and immediately lost to New York City, whose majority owner is Manchester City’s parent company – in practice, the administration of the United Arab Emirates.

Inter Miami, represented by Robert Taylor, faced New York City in baseball’s sanctuary, Yankee Stadium, last July.

Before after moving to Florida, Taylor spent four years in Norway, playing for Tromsø and Brann. He does not compare the level of MLS to certain European leagues, but believes that Norway’s biggest clubs would do well there.

“The Yankees have a better individual level, but playing in Norway is more tactical and the teams manage with hard work and tactical discipline. MLS has bigger names, better stadiums and bigger crowds. The circles are simply bigger,” says Taylor.

“It’s hard to change people’s perceptions, but MLS is no longer the cooling series it was for many years. I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes one of the biggest leagues over the years.”

MLS season will be played over the summer like the Finnish football leagues. Inter Miami’s Taylor has won the series for the longest streak among Finns.

“There are no two words about it. It’s nice to always leave the house in shorts and a t-shirt.”

In the tropical climate of the southern tip of Florida, it is warm even in winter, but more humane in summer than, for example, in the heat of Texas.

This way even Väisänen still basks in the Austin sun in the winter.

“Ask in August. There may be another answer.”