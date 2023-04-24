A NBA opens theme park of approximately 4 thousand square meters in Gramado (RS). With tickets starting at R$79.50, sports fans can enjoy a museum with pieces autographed by the legends of the league, games, restaurants, among other attractions.

There are more than 15 attractions, including an NBA-themed restaurant, museum, official store, attractions for all ages. The ticket purchase can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments, as long as the minimum installment is R$50. See here how to buy.

Residents of the cities of Gramado Canela have a 50% discount on the ticket price. To guarantee the discount, the resident must present proof of residence (water, electricity or nominal telephone bill), with a maturity of up to 3 months.

“The NBA Park will bring numerous benefits to the region with the generation of jobs, stimulus to tourism, more development and opportunities for the city. We are very happy to have Gramado as the NBA’s choice for such a grand undertaking and to offer fans this very special space,” celebrated NBA Park CEO Jonas Ortiz during the press opening.