The Red Devils of Toluca tied 1-1 with the Braves of FC Juárez on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadium in it match of Day 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The Brazilian goalkeeper of the choriceros, Tiago Volpi took care of take the penalty at minute 45’+4; for the visit, Diego Chávez approached 69′.

The actions

With constant fouls on both sides, it was how the first part of the extremely important duel for those led by Ignacio Ambriz. Sebastian Saucedo give him first warning at minute 12 when finishing off at grass level, but failed to make it happen despite the assistance of Maximilian Araujo.

At 16′ Brayan Angulo finished off from the left from outside the areabut the ball simply walked without harming the door guarded by Alfredo Talavera. As the minutes passed, it was Toluca the one who proposed, but the fouls caused the rhythm to become semi-slow.

Constant fouls stopped the match Jam Media

Was at 44′ when Adrián Mora swept and committed a penalty on Sebastián Saucedo. To the 45’+ 4 Tiago Volpi beat Alfredo Talavera by taking the penalty with his right leg towards the lower right corner.

Tiago Volpi celebrates after scoring his goal from eleven steps Jam Media

We recommend you read

After starting the second time, the fouls were again constant on the pitch. To the 51′ the archer of Bravos saved what could have been the goal of Carlos Gonzalez. To the 56′ Maxi Araujo gave assistance for Carlos Gonzalezwho finished off, but the ball went out from the left side of the goal of Alfredo Talavera.

At 59′ Fernando Guerrero got the yellow cardsince players of the Toluca and Bravos they heated up and pushed each other. At 69′, diego chavezwho entered exchange, found in a through pass the opportunity to shoot taking advantage of the exit of Tiago Volpi and score the tie for the border.

Diego Chávez came on as a substitute and scored the equalizer AFP

towards the final stretch, Toluca proposed with a header Carlos Gonzalez, which had no effect. To the 84′was Valber Huerta who tried with a powerful shot that went over the crossbar Alfredo Talavera. Bravos He still had a chance to go ahead on the scoreboard with a corner kick at 87′, but it didn’t cause any damage.

At 89′, Brayan Angulo was sent off when committing foul on Alan Soñorareceived the second warning and therefore, will lose the duel of the date 17 against the Rays of the Necaxa. The duel ended with boos from the fans. With this result, Toluca remains in fourth place with 29 points to secure its place in the Liguilla; the Braves stagnate in 16th place with just 15 units.