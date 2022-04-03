Two feints, he steps on it with his left, a movement of the hip that feels two sevillistas and a right that slips into the goal. 19 years old pedri is the star. A unique player, different, a delight for the eyes. koeman made him debut, they all squeezed him and the injuries prevented us from enjoying him, but he’s back… and it’s time to say that the barca as well.

Beyond the high pressure, the winter signings, the tactical proposal, the team from Xavi has soul, an energy that connects with a hobby that yesterday, with a freezing cold, flocked to the Camp Nou to add the third best entrance of the season after the visit of the Real Madrid and counting on the women’s team record in Champions. And on top of that, it is not like before the pandemic, with the stadium full of tourists. No, no, those at home, the culés of a lifetime who had resigned because they didn’t like what they saw enough to move from the sofa and go to the field. Those are the ones who go now and scream.

Xavi’s team is not a perfect team, far from it, they lose silly balls too easily and in a game that they dominated from the first minute, with the shot against the crossbar by Pique and the meritorious stops of Bondthe Seville could tie in the last breath because of the lack of finesse, precision and forcefulness Barca. Fortunately, Pedri had already appeared at the right time to solve the mess.

It is difficult, very unlikely -although rarer things have been seen- for Barça to win the League because Real Madrid filled the bag in the first round and they are not failing, but the difference between that is so difficult to explain -and that when you see it and you feel it is so easy to identify- like energy, it now falls on the culé side. And that is possible thanks, among others, to Pedri’s uninhibited commitment. TO Ansu Fati, someone else who dances, he doesn’t have much left to come back. The barca He’s back, yes.