This Thursday the NBA released the third recount of votes towards the Stars game 2023, and there was not much movement, although there was an important one, after Lebron James of los angeles lakers continued to be the most voted in the entire league, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks he unseated Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets for second overall.

James, absolute leader of the Lakers, in his 20th season as a professional and at 38 years old, continues to be among the favorites of the fans around the world, aiming for his nineteenth consecutive selection, which would be tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with the all time record.

Despite the bad moment of the Angelenos, who are out of the play-in zone, being thirteenth in the Western Conference with a mark of 20 wins and 25 losses, LeBron’s effort has not been lacking, showing elite averages, with 29.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7 assists, with 50.9 percent efficiency from the field, and 76.4 from free throws, the highest of his career since the 2011/2012 campaign, when he had 77.1.

Eastern Conference

As for Giannis, the top star of the Bucks, he left behind Durant of the Nets, who had come out the second most voted in the entire NBA, as well as first in the Eastern Conference, in the first 2 vote counts.

Milwaukee, hand in hand with Giannis Antetokounmpoare in second place in the East, with a record of 29 wins and 16 losses, with Giannis averaging figures worthy of Most Valuable Player, with averages of 31 points, fourth in the NBA, 11.9 rebounds, second in the league, and 5.3 assists .

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the figure of the Milwaukee Bucks. Photo: AFP

Completing the 5 most voted in the Western Conference along with LeBron are; Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Anthony Davis of the Lakers, while from the East along with Giannis are Durant of the Nets, Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kyrie Irving of the Nets.

It should be noted that the 72nd edition of the NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, where the entire All-Star Weekend will be held, from February 17 to 19.