The study commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Economics warns that Germany will have to reckon with consequential costs of global warming of 280 to 900 billion euros. In order to reduce costs, Berlin is said to be working on a “Climate Adaptation Act”.

DAccording to a study commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, climate change could cause economic damage of up to 900 billion euros in Germany by 2050. As reported by the newspaper Handelsblatt, citing the paper prepared by several institutes, the authors expect consequential costs of between 280 and 900 billion euros, depending on the extent of global warming. “Climate changes are already having serious economic consequences that can increase massively,” said State Secretary for Economic Affairs Stefan Wenzel (Greens) of the newspaper.

The Institute for Ecological Economic Research (IÖW), the Society for Economic Structure Research (GWS) and Prognos AG had worked on the study, which is to be presented on Monday and which was available to the Handelsblatt in advance.

According to the Handelsblatt, the paper commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs also takes into account damage that goes beyond pure reconstruction costs. For example, the authors took into account additional burdens due to limited production options or interrupted supply chains.

According to State Secretary for Economic Affairs Wenzel, the federal government is working on a “Climate Adaptation Act” in order to reduce the financial impact of the climate crisis. Economist Hubertus Bardt from the German Economic Institute (IW) told the Handelsblatt that in addition to “global efforts to protect the climate”, “local measures to adapt to the changed climate” are also necessary.