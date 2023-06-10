The Denver Nuggets are just one more win away from their first NBA title. The basketball team around the Serbian star Nikola Jokic achieved their third success in the fourth game of the final series against the Miami Heat with a 108:95. In the home game on Tuesday night, the Nuggets can already make everything clear.
The team from the US state of Colorado didn’t need any of Jokic’s exceptional performances to win, who ended the evening with a still very good result of 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Aaron Gorden was the best pitcher for Denver with 27 points, Jamal Murray had 15 points and helped with 12 assists. Bruce Brown recorded a strong 21 points as a substitute.
“My teammates are great. Today was a team effort. We need one more,” Murray said. “We have to stay focused. Once we’ve done that, we can talk a little longer and relax.”
The Heat, on the other hand, can no longer afford another defeat after the second home defeat in a row. Except for at the beginning of the game and for a short time in the second quarter, the Heat were not in the lead and were constantly chasing the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 20.
After a 1: 3 deficit in the NBA finals, according to the TV broadcaster abc, there was only one team that became champions afterwards: The Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.
