Through an announcement on the official social networks of the enclosure of the immortals, it was announced that Dwyane Wade, Dirk NowitzkiPaul Gasol, and Gregg Popovich, have been named finalists for the Hall of Fame.

“I love the class. I think this is a loaded class… I think this is unique in that we have a lot of first timers and it’s unusual when someone makes it on the first ballot. But this one is going to be one of a kind. Because there could be four or five rookies. So I’m very excited about it“said Jerry Colangelo, president of the Hall of Fame.

Wade, who leads the class of 2023, was a 3-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heatonce Finals MVP13-time All-Star, and 2008 Olympic Games gold medalist for the United States.

As for Dirk Nowitzki, the German was once an NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks, once in the regular season and once in the finals, 14 times selected to the All-Star Game, and is sixth on the list. of top scorers in the NBA with 31,550 points.

The Spanish Pau Gasol, for his part, was a 2-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, 6 times elected to the All-Star Game, and 2-time silver medalist with Spain in the Olympic Games.

Continuing with the former players, the French Tony Parkerwas a 4-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, once Most Valuable Player of the Finals, and 6 times selected to the All-Star Game.

Last but not least, the great Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has won 5 championships, and has been voted Coach of the Year 3 times.