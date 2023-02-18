The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) gave the Army Command a period of 10 days to release access to the entire content of the documents that deal with the disciplinary process that involved the former Minister of Health and General Eduardo Pazuello. In 2021, already out of the position of minister, but still an active general, Pazuello participated in a political act alongside then-president Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, where he climbed on the representative’s podium.

At the time, the country was still experiencing one of the worst moments of the covid-19 pandemic. The military code of conduct prevents active-duty military personnel from participating in party-political acts without Command authorization.

The case ended up giving rise to the opening of an administrative proceeding against Pazuello, who ended up being acquitted of disciplinary infraction. The records of this process, even though closed, ended up being classified as confidential for 100 years. Since then, the Army has been refusing, in requests for access, based on the Law on Access to Information (LAI), to release this content.

According to the opinion of the CGU, as transparency is the rule and the process in question has already been closed, the records should be made public. As the Comptroller’s Office is a reviewing body on transparency classifications of public documents, the decision must now be complied with by the Army, with the exception of marking Pazuello’s personal information and biographical data, which are protected from exposure.