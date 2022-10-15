Injuries have begun to affect Los Angeles Lakersand the 2022/2023 NBA regular season has not even started yet, after Russell Westbrook left the last preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook started off the bench for the first time in his 14-year career in the best basketball league in the world, but after just 5 minutes on the court, he left the game with a hamstring strain.

According to Mike Trudell’s report from Spectrum Sports, Darvin Hamthe Lakers’ head coach, said Westbrook said he would be fine but would be reassessed on Saturday.

More injuries

Secondly, Dennis Schroeder missed the final preseason game against the Kings because of a thumb injury, which was a little more severe than previously thought, and is aiming to miss the regular season opener on October 18 against the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis, one of the pillars of the Los Angeles team, also did not see action against the Kings after dealing with a stiff lower back, but this was more of a precautionary measure, since he will be available for the duel against the Warriors on the day Inaugural.

We recommend you read

The Lakers finished the preseason with a record of one win and 5 losses, leaving glimpses of the team they could become, although this will only be seen if it will be a reality once the regular season begins.