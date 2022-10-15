Qatar 2022: with you, the intro of the World Cup… the party is coming

The World Cup in Qatar is approaching, the final stretch begins for the whistle to start, the teams will confirm their payrolls, while the organization already turns on the party.

The organization released the video clip that will precede each match during the World Cup.

In the video, a group of Arab children are seen playing soccer. Some symbols of Qatar and the flags of the qualified teams, stadiums and the trophy appear.

The World Cup party is here.

SPORTS

more sports news