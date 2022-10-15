Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Qatar 2022: with you, the intro of the World Cup… the party is coming

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

So you can go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA is looking for volunteers.

So you can go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA is looking for volunteers.

The official video to be broadcast before the matches was revealed.

The World Cup in Qatar is approaching, the final stretch begins for the whistle to start, the teams will confirm their payrolls, while the organization already turns on the party.

The organization released the video clip that will precede each match during the World Cup.

In the video, a group of Arab children are seen playing soccer. Some symbols of Qatar and the flags of the qualified teams, stadiums and the trophy appear.

The World Cup party is here.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  "The best in the world" .. Lewandowski snatches the FIFA award from Messi and Salah

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #intro #World #Cup.. #party #coming

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lookman overturns Sassuolo: Atalanta on the top alone (at least) for one night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.