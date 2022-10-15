Qatar 2022: with you, the intro of the World Cup… the party is coming

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
So you can go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA is looking for volunteers.
So you can go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA is looking for volunteers.
The official video to be broadcast before the matches was revealed.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 15, 2022, 03:38 PM
The World Cup in Qatar is approaching, the final stretch begins for the whistle to start, the teams will confirm their payrolls, while the organization already turns on the party.
The organization released the video clip that will precede each match during the World Cup.
In the video, a group of Arab children are seen playing soccer. Some symbols of Qatar and the flags of the qualified teams, stadiums and the trophy appear.
The World Cup party is here.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 15, 2022, 03:38 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Qatar #intro #World #Cup.. #party #coming
Leave a Reply