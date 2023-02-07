It is already Monday and as custom dictates, the NBA has announced to the Players of the Weekand the chosen ones are Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazersand Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard took the prize for the Western Conference, leading the Blazers to a record 3 wins and 1 loss in the corresponding games from January 30 to February 5, scoring 40 or more points in 3 of the 4 games played.

In this period, the star point guard for the Oregon franchise left averages of 38.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, while his overall averages for the season are 30.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Unstoppable

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was the winner for the Eastern Conference, leading Milwaukee to a 3-loss mark, just short of reaching the top of the East with a record of 36 wins and 17 losses, one victory behind leaders Boston Celtics with 37-16.

Bucks’ Giannis, Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Photo: AFP

The ‘Greek Phenomenon’ averaged 41 points, 17.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in this period, being one of the main candidates to be the Most Valuable Player of the season. regular.

Other players nominated were: West: Mikal Bridges (PHX), Anthony Davis (LAL), Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC). East: Joel Embiid (PHI), Markelle Fultz (ORL), Darius Garland (CLE), Dejounte Murray (ATL) and Cam Thomas (BKN).