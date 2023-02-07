American analyst Ortel revealed the amount of damage caused by Biden to the United States

Conservative political analyst Charles Ortel believes that US President Joe Biden and members of his administration expect Congress to appreciate their work, but in fact they need to be ashamed. Ortel shared his opinion with RIA News.

Commenting on Biden’s upcoming annual message to Congress, which will take place on February 7, the analyst noted that the head of state himself, and Vice President Kamala Harris, and his cabinet “have become laughing stocks.” “They should hide their heads from the collective shame of the damage done inside and outside of America for two long years,” says Ortel.

The high praise the administration is expecting for its work, he said, is inconsistent with the country’s many problems. As examples, the interlocutor of the publication mentioned the plight on the border with Mexico, the high crime rate, as well as rising unemployment.

The analyst suggested that in his upcoming speech, Biden will criticize his Republican political opponents, many of whom refuse to support his initiatives. He also expects the president to urge Congress to significantly raise the national debt ceiling.

“No doubt he will also tout his fight against climate change and attack critics of his alleged efforts to promote social justice. However, over time, these statements will mark another roll in his public speeches, ”summed up the expert.

