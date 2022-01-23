According to a report by The Athletic network, Los Angeles Lakers they would be close to recovering their starting wing/pivot, Anthony Davis, who is questionable for Sunday’s NBA matchup against Miami Heat.

According to journalist Bill Oram’s sources, the coaching staff will decide tomorrow before the game if Davis is ready to play, and if he will see minutes of action against Florida.

Davis has missed the last 16 games in a row with a medial collateral ligament sprain from his left knee, and hasn’t played since Dec. 17 of last year, when the Lakers lost to Minnesota.

Of the 16 games Anthony Davis has missed, the Lakers have lost 9 and won 7, continuing their inconsistent season.

It is not being the best year for the Lakers as a team, nor for Davis on an individual level, despite the fact that his numbers reflect the opposite, averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. .

However, his presence in the paint is always needed, as his interior defense is one of the best in the league, as is his efficiency near the rim.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in seventh place in the Western Conference, with a record of 23 wins and 23 losses, far from the aspirations of the 17-time league champion franchise.