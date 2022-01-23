Barranquilla is news again in sports, after the announcement of the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, about the intention that the city has to host a valid Formula One, the main category of world motorsports.

The news was announced this Saturday. Duque revealed that Mayor Jaime Pumarejo has already advanced contacts with the F1 organization, to manage the initiative, as another great sports bet in the city.

Events in Barranquilla

Barranquilla has the luxury of being the home of the Colombian Soccer Team, the place where it managed to qualify for its last two World Cups, in Brazil 2014 and in Russia 2018, and where it seeks the quota for Qatar 2022.

But beyond that, the city has been characterized in recent years by the organization of important sporting events, which has allowed it to adapt its venues, such as the Édgar Rentería baseball stadium, the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan stadium, and the Romelio Martínez stadium. ., the Alex Cujavante skating rink and the

Eduardo Movilla Aquatic Complex, among others.

The city, which now wants Formula One, has already organized major sporting events, although not at the level of an event of this magnitude.

With Shakira at the opening, the Central American and Caribbean Games were held in Barranquilla.

Barranquilla successfully hosted the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, which were won by Mexico. They were the second Games in the city, after those held in 1946.

That same year, 2018, Barranquila hosted the Davis Tennis Cup in the new Racket Park, where Colombia beat Brazil for the first time in history, in the second round of Group I of the American Zone, and obtained a place in the play -off for promotion to the World Group.

The last designation was the one made by Panam Sports, to choose Barranquilla as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games.

Now, in the sights of the rulers is the management to organize a valid Formula One. And President Duque said that he will support the initiative.

