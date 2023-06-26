The Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, registered his candidacy to seek re-election in the 2024 elections, as reported on Monday by the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI).

“We inform the Salvadoran people that President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa are already registered as pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvadorin the biggest party in the history of El Salvador”, published NI on Twitter in a message that Bukele shared on his profile.

Both Bukele and Ulloa, the current Vice President of the Republic, will participate in the internal elections to be held by Nuevas Ideas on July 9, in which the candidates with whom that party will participate in the presidential election of February 2024 will be defined.

(Also read: “They were kneeling and they were given electric shocks”: story of a prisoner in El Salvador)

The elections for candidates for president and for Congress will be held on February 4, while those for municipal councils and Parliament will be held on March 3, 2024.

Bukele announced his intention to be re-elected in September 2022, one year after a change of criteria of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Bukele will run for re-election in 2024.

Even before the decision of the constitutionalist judges, who were elected in a process described as irregular in the Legislative Assembly with an official majority after dismissing their predecessors, a president had to wait ten years to try again to seek the Presidency.

But that resolution indicated that to seek a new term, the president must request a license “six months before the start of the presidential term.” That is to say, Bukele would only govern the first six months of his fifth year and should step down from the Presidency in January 2024.

Various lawyers, including the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the state University of El Salvador, have indicated that Bukele’s re-election would mean the violation of several articles of the Constitution, like the one that indicates that the person who has exercised the Presidency will not be able to “continue in his functions not one more day”.

(Also: What is Nayib Bukele referring to when he talks about 365 days without homicides in El Salvador?)

Gangs in El Salvador.

Bukele came to power in 2019 with the far-right party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (Gana) as the electoral vehicle after the registration delay of his NI party, which is led by one of his cousins.

Polls indicate that nine out of ten Salvadorans approve of Bukele’s management, that returned safety to the streets after declaring a “war” on criminal gangs in March last year.

The crusade against these criminal groups is sustained by an emergency regime whose last extension, the fifteenth, was approved by Congress in mid-June and under this measure some 70,000 suspected gang members have been arrested and imprisoned.

AFP AND EFE