President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwas questioned during the morning conference from the National Palace, about the selection process of the “Va por México” coalition, to choose its candidate for 2024.

Given this, he commented that this is an elite election and that it will not be the people who choose the opposition representative for next year’s presidential elections.

“It is a process that has to do with the economic and political power elite, we have already talked about how when they governed, there was no democracy, what prevailed was the oligarchy, the government of the minority,” he said on the subject.

In this sense, he commented that despite the fact that the way to choose the representative who will compete with Morena will also be a survey, López Obrador accused that he will be chosen by Claudio X. son.

“History repeats itself, they look for unity again. Claudio X is gone. Gonzalez dad, now the boss is Claudio X. son; that is the one who will decide, everything else is pure hoax. They are agreeing up,” he said.

Finally, he spoke about the absence of social programs on the part of his rivals, to whom he pointed out that they only seek to continue stealing: “They do not have programs, what they want is to continue stealing,” the president insisted.