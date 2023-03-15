91% of Salvadorans approve of the work that President Nayib Bukele has done, after three years and nine months in office, according to a publication this Wednesday by the local newspaper La Prensa Gráfica.

During his tenure, Bukele has carried out a great military offensive against gangs in the countrywhich has led to tens of thousands of prisoners and complaints of human rights violations.

The Salvadoran media, which cites the most recent survey of its Social Research Unit, indicates that it asked the interviewees if they approve or disapprove of the work carried out by Bukele, to which they 91% responded that they approve, 6.9% disapprove and 2.1% did not respond.

(Also: Nayib Bukele: “I think I’ll go on vacation to Colombia”)

“The people most satisfied with the work of the Salvadoran president are those who live in the interior of the country, the youngest and those who belong to families of the middle socioeconomic strata,” the information indicates.

Note that “the president’s approval is the second highest of his tenure; His best moment was at the end of his first year of work, driven by the presumed good management of the covid-19 pandemic “.

(Also: Video: Prisoners from the El Salvador jail go out to sweep the streets under guard)

“Bukele also maintains an approval level above his last three predecessors,” he adds.

Add that “the information confirms that the president’s image has not been eroded by his actions against democratic governance (such as hiding information and seeking immediate re-election), the adoption of an unpopular measure such as the use of bitcoin and the rapprochement that two of its officials had with gang leaders”.

The Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to a new prison that has a capacity for some 40,000 people, according to President Nayib Bukele. Photo: EFE / Government of El Salvador See also Francis? The anti-Pope, Ratzinger never resigned. The Vatican trembles

In addition, it seems that Bukele’s image has not been affected by the accusations of human rights violationsby international and national organizations, within the framework of an emergency regime that the Government has implemented to combat gangs in a so-called “war.”

Recently, 2,000 suspected gang members were transferred to a new prison that has a capacity for some 40,000 people and that, according to Bukele, is “the largest in the Americas.”

(Read: He is the Mara Salvatrucha gang member sentenced to 1,310 years in prison)

The images of the transfer they went around the world about the treatment and conditions of the prisoners and entities, such as Amnesty International, expressed their concern and warned of the “continuity of human rights violations”.

Nearly 70% of the Salvadoran population supports a re-election of President Bukele Photo: MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

According to a survey by the Investigation Unit of La Prensa Gráfica (LPG Datos) published on Tuesday, Nearly 70% of the Salvadoran population supports a re-election of President Bukeledespite the fact that the decision of the head of state to extend his mandate goes against what is established in the Constitution, according to various experts.

President Bukele announced in September 2022 that he will seek immediate re-election in the 2024 elections.

The possibility of Bukele being re-elected for a second term consecutive in 2024 it was opened last September, when a questioned Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) modified a criterion on the subject.

(More news: Bukele’s popularity in the region continues to grow, despite his critics)

Before said resolution, whoever held the Presidency had to wait ten years after concluding his term.

The study was conducted from November 9 to 12, 2022, a sample size of 1,000 individual interviews conducted in homesa confidence level of 95% and a maximum margin of error of 3.2%.

EFE