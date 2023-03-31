The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele maintained that the United States could not condemn “political persecution” in other countries after a jury’s decision to indict former US President Donald Trump.

“Unfortunately, it will be very difficult for US foreign policy to use arguments like ‘democracy’ and ‘free and fair elections’, or to try to condemn ‘political persecution’ in other countries, from now on,” the post published. president on Twitter.

In a previous message, Bukele shared a publication from a US media reporting on the accusation. Both trills were written in English.

“Imagine if this happened to a leading opposition presidential candidate here in El Salvador,” the Salvadoran president posted.

After the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the White House, the Salvadoran president has maintained a tense relationship with the United States, whose government he has accused of financing his opponents, while in 2019 he said that Trump was “nice and cool”.

The current United States Administration was one of the most critical of the separation of the magistrates and the attorney general by Bukele’s party in Congress and its allies in 2021.

also cHe ordered the change of a criterion by the Constitutional Chamber that would enable the immediate re-election of Bukele, which he has stated will seek in 2024.

President Nayib Bukele.

In September 2021, the then US charge d’affaires in El Salvador, Jean Manes, said that the “ruling is the direct result of the May 1 decision of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly to unconstitutionally remove magistrates in functions of the Constitutional Chamber and install loyal replacements to the Executive branch”.

A New York grand jury voted Thursday to indict former President Donald Trump in a case related to paying the porn actress stormy daniels in exchange for his silence, according to the newspaper The New York Times and confirmed minutes later by other media.

