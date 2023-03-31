The show host Magaly Medina took advantage of the last broadcast of her television space to show some chats in which Gianella Ydoña told a reporter from her program that she was not only flirting with the father of her son, Josimar, but that the meetings took place, despite the fact that Currently, he is in a relationship with Mary Faith Saldana. “Everything has happened”said the popular ‘Magpie’ while reading WhatsApp conversations.

In that line, Ydona hinted that the Josimar’s current partner he would have found out about the flirtations between them. About, Medina He maintained that perhaps this is the reason why the salsa singer separated her from her son.