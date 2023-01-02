The former Czechoslovakian-born American is among the tennis legends, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles..

“It’s a dangerous double whammy, but I can handle it,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to the WTA.

“I hope to get out of this crisis. I’ll be away for a while but I’ll fight“.

Navratilova, who was born in the Czech Republic but became a US citizen in 1981, previously battled breast cancer in 2010..

Navratilova added that the disease is in its early stages and she will begin treatment next week.

The disease was first discovered in early November during the WTA Finals tournament when Navratilova noticed a lump in her neck..

“Martina noticed swollen lymph nodes in her neck during the WTA Finals in Forth Worth,” Navratilova’s representative Marie Greenham said..

“When the swelling did not subside, she underwent tests that showed early-stage throat cancer.

“At the same time that Martina was undergoing examinations on the throat, another tumor was discovered in the breast, which doctors later diagnosed as cancer that had absolutely nothing to do with throat cancer..

“Both are in the early stages and a great cure rate is possible“.

Greenham said Navratilova, who now works as a TV and radio commentator, will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open from January 16-29, but hopes to cover the tournament remotely..

Tennis fans have expressed their support and support for Navratilova on social media, including legend Billie Jean King.

“Martina is a very brave and strong person,” King wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve fought this battle before. Our prayers and prayers are all for her“.