Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 37 years old, is no longer wanted by his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, who is not considering extending his contract, which expires next June. Therefore, Navas offered his services to Real Madrid, his former Spanish team, but the “Blancos” rejected his request. Al-Katea, despite the injury of Belgian first-choice goalkeeper Thibocurtua and his absence from the team since the beginning of the season.

Defensa Central newspaper reported that Real Madrid preferred to rely on Ukrainian Andriy Lunin as a replacement for Courtois, until he returned from the injury, due to which he successfully underwent cruciate ligament surgery. When he recently returned to training, he was injured again, but this time in the inner ligament of the right knee, and it may cause a delay. He will return for a longer period, and the “Merengue” has another goalkeeper, the Spanish Kepa, who borrowed him from Chelsea for a season, and has not yet determined his position on whether to leave or stay.

Navas arrived at Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, coming from Real Madrid for 15 million euros, and his conditions there were stable for the first two seasons, until the “Paris club” signed the young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Milan, and he became the main goalkeeper, and Navas no longer had enough time. To play, he agreed to a loan that came to him from Nottingham Forest, England, for a period of 6 months in the middle of last season, and he returned at the beginning of this season, but he only played 4 matches in the various competitions in which Saint-Germain participated, as he left the plans and calculations of the Spaniard, Luis Enrique. The new technical director, who preferred Donnarumma.

The “Global Goal” website stated that Saint-Germain decided to dispense with Navas for free at the end of the season, and that is why Navas began thinking about his future, but he has not yet received any concrete offers from European clubs, although there are attempts from some Saudi clubs to include him this summer, but the Costa Rican He is still thinking, and has not decided anything.

Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, born on December 15, 1986, began his professional career in Deportivo Saprissa in 2005, and from there to Albasti from 2010 to 2012, then he traveled to Europe to play for Levante until 2014, and from there to Real Madrid until 2019, after which he settled in Saint-Germain so far.

Navas played for the U-17 youth team, and was promoted to the senior team in 2008, and has played 112 international matches so far.

Navas has a long record of trophies with Real Madrid, where he won the league once, the local Super Cup once, the Champions League 3 times in a row, the European Super Cup twice, and the Club World Cup 4 times, while with Saint-Germain he won the League once, the French Cup once, the Champions Cup once, and the League Cup once, and arrived with the team. For the Champions League final.