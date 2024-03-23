The family of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrietaof whose murder in Thailand the Spaniard is accused Daniel Sanchosaid this Friday that his objective in the trial will be to defend that what happened was a planned “murder” and not in self-defense, as the detainee maintains.

This was made known by the family through a statement released by the Spanish firm Ospina Abogados in which it stated that “the purpose of the Arrieta family is to actively participate with the Thai Prosecutor's Office to, given the existing indications and evidence, defender that we are facing a planned murder.

“All this with the aim that this action does not go unpunished, doing everything legally possible to do justice, since, although no human action can restore Edwin's life or cure the pain of losing a loved one, the trial will be able close one stage and begin another with the hope that justice will be done,” the statement added.

Edwin Arrieta, doctor murdered in Thailand.

Arrieta's parents, Ana Marcela Artega and Leovaldo José Arrieta, They plan to testify at trial, which will be held from April 9 to May 3 in a court in Samui (Thailand), although their lawyers have requested that they do so by videoconference. due to his advanced age and the high cost that would entail They would move from Colombia to that Asian country.

Compensation and insolvency

The lawyers also assure in the statement that the compensation of 410,000 euros (about 1,725 ​​million Colombian pesos) requested by Arrieta's family is due to civil liability and comes from the “emergent” damage caused.

“Mr. Arrieta enjoyed a declared income of 30,000 euros per year. He was 44 years old at the time of his brutal murder, with a working life of at least 18 years ahead of him,” they indicated.

The lawyers also explain that “it must be evaluated that his parents were under his financial shelter, their death generating a precarious situation for them.”

However, they assure that the Arrieta family “is fully aware of Mr. Sancho's situation of financial insolvency and that therefore this amount will be difficult or impossible to collect.”

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is escorted by Thai police officers during a reenactment of the Edwin Arrieta crime.

It was not self-defense.

When referring to Sancho's interview with EFE, in which he indicated that he is “convinced” that they are going to “absolve” of the crime of which he is accused because acted in “self-defense”, The family said that they do not share those expressions.

“These statements only reopen the pain of wounds that are difficult to close. We trust in the work of the Police, Prosecutor's Office and Thai laws, not having to question the work of the authorities who understand that Mr. Sancho acted planning and anticipating ending the life of Edwin Arrieta,” he added.

Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho and investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, was taken into police custody when on August 3 he went to the Phangan police station to report the disappearance of his friend Arrieta and was formally arrested two days later, after confessing the Crime of the 44-year-old surgeon.

The Thai Prosecutor's Office accuses Sancho of three crimes: In addition to premeditated murder and concealment of the body, Sancho faces a charge of destroying the victim's passport, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The oral trial at the Samui Provincial Court will be a long and intense process of at least 14 sessions in which some 50 witnesses will testify and the sentence could be handed down between four and eight weeks later.

